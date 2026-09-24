Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam on Thursday made his first appearance in the country's domestic first class competition after more than six years. Babar is representing the Oil and Gas Development team in the third round of the President's Cup which began on Thursday. Babar's name featured in the OGDCL's teamsheet for the match against KRL although he is not captaining the side. Babar's last first class appearance was back in December 2019 but since than due to various reasons he has not appeared in the domestic red ball event despite playing List A and T20 matches sparingly.

After the Test whitewash in England, the Pakistan Cricket Board has come down hard on players missing first class competitions.

For the first time in many years, all the top senior players have appeared in the President's Cup with the exception of Muhammad Rizwan and Imam ul Haq who have not been permitted to play by the board because of a National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency inquiry against them.

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