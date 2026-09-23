Not just Hemang Badani, Ashish Nehra was also in the fray to become Chennai Super Kings' new coach, according to Ravichandran Ashwin. Ahead of IPL 2027, Zaheer Khan replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at the helm for 18 seasons and played an instrumental role in making CSK one of the most successful teams in the world's biggest T20 league. Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season in his last stint in the IPL. He had also worked with Mumbai Indians as their Director of Cricket Operations and later as Global Head of Cricket Development before joining the Super Giants.

Fleming announced in July this year that he was parting ways with the five-time champions. The former New Zealand captain has now taken up the role of England's head coach in Test cricket.

Former CSK player Ashwin said there were several names under discussion.

"There have been conversations with several coaches," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"In fact, if I'm not wrong, I think Ashish Nehra was also at some stage in the frame. Ashish Nehra doesn't need to leave GT. He's running an absolutely successful franchise in GT.

"I think there are two other Indian legends whose contracts were also discussed. There were a few foreigners whose contracts were discussed, but the deals couldn't materialise for many reasons. The reasons were very different. In some cases, they were not ready to take a one-year contract. In fact, in one case I know well, the deal was almost done, but the issue was that he couldn't work in international tournaments other than CSK, because of which he could suffer financially."

He also supported Zaheer Khan's appointment.

"I think the choice of Zaheer Khan is fabulous. I do not doubt it," Ashwin said. "He ticks all the boxes. Smart man, knows cricket, knows bowling tactics well, and will blend in nicely. His relationship with Dhoni is very good. Besides, he is an Indian legend who can work with the boys. This will be a new beginning for Zaheer Khan as head coach. But it will be very similar. Dhoni and Zaheer Khan's rapport is good. I think you can see the team going in one direction; there won't be a need to pull here and there."

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