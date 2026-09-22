Winds of change are blowing in the Chennai Super Kings camp. MS Dhoni's preference to work with a familiar face in the Chennai Super Kings camp on Monday turned out to be the reason behind the five-time IPL winners appointing former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their head coach. Zaheer replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at the helm for 18 seasons while playing an instrumental role in making CSK one of the most successful teams in the world's biggest T20 league.

News agency PTI reported that, unlike some of the names floated in social media chatter, there was practically no chance of former England skipper Eoin Morgan taking up the role.

"In the case of Tamil Nadu's very own Hemang Badani, his poor show as Delhi Capitals' coach during the two-year stint under co-owners GMR went against him," the report added.

"Both years, under Badani's coaching, DC performed miserably. While Badani, as a coach, did well in ILT20 and The Hundred, those competitions are not even a patch on what the IPL is and hence couldn't be given enough credence."

Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season in his last stint in the IPL. He had also worked at Mumbai Indians as their Director of Cricket Operations and later as Global Head of Cricket Development before joining the Super Giants.

"Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings," CSK announced on X.

"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL," Zaheer was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the franchise.

"As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history."

The soon-to-be 48-year-old Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 17 T20Is for India. One of the trusted lieutenants in Dhoni's captaincy era with the Indian team, Zaheer was the highest wicket-taker during the historic 2011 World Cup campaign, with 21 scalps.

Fleming had announced in July this year that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side.

The former New Zealand captain has now taken up the role of England's head coach in Test cricket.

It is understood that CSK's cricket management committee, comprising Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and owner Rupa Gurunath, wanted an Indian coach this time.

In the IPL, Zaheer played 100 matches for teams such as Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and turned to coaching roles after his retirement.

"Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our setup. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise," Gurunath said.

CSK MD Kashi Viswanathan added, "Zaheer is a world-class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains, and we look forward to having him in our family."

If sources close to the CSK team management are to be believed, then Dhoni insisted on having someone with whom he is familiar.

With PTI inputs

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