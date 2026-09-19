Rohit Sharma is set to make his debut in entertainment television as host of the show 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', and it appears that he has made a revelation about his IPL future in the first episode. In a promotional clip posted on social media, former India assistant coach and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar can be seen teasing Rohit about wearing a yellow dress by chanting 'CSK, CSK' at him. Nayar then cheekily suggests that Rohit would look good in purple and gold, the colours worn by KKR.

Upon Nayar's suggestion, several members of the audience start chanting 'Mumbai, Mumbai'. Then, Rohit's one-word response earns a huge applause.

"Forever," replied Rohit to the 'Mumbai, Mumbai' chants, seemingly expressing his loyalty to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Dosti pakki, roasting bhi pakki



Dekhiye Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, kal raat se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par.#RohitSharma #FamilyFullHouse #SonyTV pic.twitter.com/GvQaQJltGJ — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 18, 2026

Rohit has been a part of MI since 2011, and led the franchise to a record five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020. If Rohit plays for MI in IPL 2027, it will be his 17th season with the franchise.

Mumbai Indians' tumultuous seasons in the recent past - they finished rock-bottom in IPL 2022 and 2024 and ninth in 2026 - has put scrutiny over the futures of the team's senior players, particularly Rohit, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Rohit's response in the show suggests that his heart is still set on the franchise.

Rohit lost his captaincy to Hardik ahead of the 2024 season, but the latter's future is also in doubt after the poor performances in recent seasons.

On the other hand, Abhishek Nayar and KKR are in the hunt for a new captain after two disappointing seasons of their own. Ajinkya Rahane, their captain in 2025 and 2026, announced his retirement recently.

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