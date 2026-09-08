Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need a new captain for IPL 2027. The three-time IPL champions have endured two disappointing seasons on the trot, and with their previous captain Ajinkya Rahane now retired, the hunt for a new skipper is on. The likes of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been rumoured as possible options for a trade move to KKR. However, former India cricketer and IPL legend Suresh Raina believes that KKR have a great captaincy candidate already in their dugout - Rinku Singh.

Rinku recently led Meerut Mavericks to the title in the 2026 edition of the UPT20, the franchise competition of Uttar Pradesh. This came after he had led the team to the final in 2025.

Raina stated that Rinku has proven his captaincy credentials and that KKR could give him a shot in the hotseat in IPL 2027.

"Kaabil e tareef kaptaani Rinku Singh ki. Chautha season hai, chauthe final khel rahe hai (Meerut Mavericks). KKR kaptaan badi hi dhoond rahi hai, lekin mujhe lagta hai kaptaan mil gaya hai KKR ko (Rinku's captaincy has been worthy of praise. Fourth season, fourth final for Meerut Mavericks. KKR are looking for a captain, but I think they may have found him)," Raina said, speaking during the final.

"Thoda nivesh kijiye Rinku Singh pe, thode matches dijiye (They should invest in Rinku Singh, give him a few matches). You never know," Raina added.

Suresh Raina shares his thoughts on UPT20 Season 4, the talent on display and the excitement of the grand final.



Watch UPT20 Season 4 live on JioHotstar, StarSports 2 Hindi HD, StarSports 2 Hindi & StarSports.#UPT20 #KhiladiYahanBantaHai #IssBaarSeason4 pic.twitter.com/KZ7lkof6yr — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) September 6, 2026

Apart from his stints at the UPT20, Rinku has also captained Uttar Pradesh in domestic tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rinku has been with KKR since 2018, growing into one of the franchise's key players in the 2020s, and was also part of their title-winning side in IPL 2024.

As per recent reports, KKR held discussions with Mumbai Indians (MI) over a possible trade with Hardik Pandya, but a deal is yet to materialise.

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