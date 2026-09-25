Indian skipper Shubman Gill on Friday suffered an injury scare when pacer Mohammad Siraj's rising delivery struck him on the elbow during a nets session. Gill, who appeared to be in considerable pain, needed nearly 20 minutes of medical attention. The right-hander eventually returned to the nets to face throwdowns before India wound up the session. A few minutes earlier, veterans Virat Kohli, who missed India's last ODI assignment against Afghanistan, and Rohit Sharma batted together at adjacent nets. The batting stalwarts looked fluent during a nearly 20-minute batting session, where they faced a motley bowling attack made up of Indian teammates and local net bowlers.

Shubman Gill injured during practice session today & left the nets! pic.twitter.com/ROaEjy7OhT — Rohit Sharma Fan (@hitmanfanfollow) September 25, 2026

Bowling coach Morne Morkel was thrilled to see the amount of experience and conversation among the players in the dressing room.

"I must say that Shubman has done an exceptional job so far leading the team. But I'm always a big believer in your senior players and how they shape the team. I think different players in the team will feel more comfortable speaking to a certain senior individual.

"And we're quite fortunate that we've got a lot of experience and conversations, and that can only be great for the team. So, yeah, we're quite fortunate that we've got that experience with the senior players."

Morkel said the team management is particular about creating opportunities for the younger members of the squad to speak to senior players.

"For us, it's just to keep challenging the guys to have conversations with the senior guys. We always throw up as many questions as possible in team meetings for the senior guys to speak and share their experience.

"But the challenge is sometimes to ask a younger guy, while batting in the nets, to speak to Rohit about what is important when facing the new ball.

"So, yeah, the more opportunities we can create for conversations with these guys, the better it is for us," he added.

No Training for West Indies

The West Indies touched down in the city on September 23, but they are yet to hit the ground for training. It may be noted that West Indies cricket has plunged into another round of chaos after the nation's governing body announced a 25 per cent reduction in retainer fees as part of a wide-ranging series of measures aimed at financial restructuring.

While the international players will retain their 12-month contracts, domestic players will have their retainer contracts reduced to seven months.

"We appreciate the spirit of cooperation shown by the West Indies Players' Association and the players, who have demonstrated their understanding of the circumstances we all face," CWI chief executive Chris Dehring said in a statement.

"While not ideal, it is a necessary step towards financial stability," he added.

The cricketers here are understood to be in constant touch with the board and the players' association to verify the details.

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