After spending over a month in jail, Delhi Capitals and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel has reportedly been granted bail. The player was arrested by police in Hooghly district last month over allegations of rape, assault and criminal intimidation. The arrest followed a complaint by a medical student alleging that Porel had sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage. The cricketer was arrested on August 11 after police registered a case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

After being granted bail, Abhishek was expected to be released from jail on Friday, according to a report by ABP Ananda.

What are the allegations?

A young medical student from Karnataka lodged a complaint against Porel at Mogra police station on June 23, alleging that the two had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had planned to get married.

The woman also alleged that the two had travelled abroad together, but that Porel later denied their relationship, following which she approached the police.

According to the complaint, the two had a dispute around a year and a half ago, which led to police intervention, but no complaint was filed at that time.

Following the June complaint, police launched an investigation, and teams visited Porel's residence in Chandannagar several times but could not find him there.

The woman subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court, following which the court directed the police to arrest Porel on July 20. The court proceedings also involved allegations of criminal intimidation and other offences, apart from the rape allegation.

Porel had earlier denied the allegations.

(With agency inputs)

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