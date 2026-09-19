Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the only expectation from Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies is for the two experienced campaigners to keep scoring runs, with the 2027 ODI World Cup now less than a year away. Speaking ahead of the three-match series, Chopra said Rohit and Kohli's experience could be crucial for India as they build towards the next World Cup in South Africa. "The World Cup is just one year away now, and I know that if Rohit and Kohli get in, they'll score runs, win you matches, and possibly win you trophies. So, looking at it from this perspective, the only expectation from Rohit and Kohli is just this: keep scoring runs," Chopra told JioStar.

Rohit and Kohli have both been named in India's 15-member ODI squad for the three-match home series against the West Indies, with Shubman Gill set to lead the side. KL Rahul has been appointed vice-captain, replacing Shreyas Iyer, who will be part of India's Asian Games campaign.

Chopra also backed the overall composition of the ODI squad, pointing to the changes made due to player availability and the inclusion of Dhruv Jurel as the second wicketkeeper.

"With the available players, you try and make the most of what you have. The biggest change you notice is that KL Rahul has been made vice-captain in place of Shreyas Iyer because Shreyas Iyer will be at the Asian Games. There was certainly a question mark over Rishabh Pant, but I also liked Dhruv Jurel's selection. So, considering all of that, a very good team has been picked, and full marks to the Indian team selectors," he said.

Ravindra Jadeja has also returned to the ODI setup, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has been brought into the ODI squad after being withdrawn from India's Asian Games contingent.

Chopra feels the all-rounder's position will be another area to watch closely as India continue to assess their options ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

"One big highlight, in my opinion, was pulling Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the Asian Games and playing him here. So, if Hardik Pandya isn't available someday, they really want somebody who can bowl pace and bat as well. Ravindra Jadeja will have to, of course, take wickets and score runs. Fielding has always been his strong suit. But from a World Cup point of view, you have Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, and not all of them will go to South Africa. So, someone will be left out, and therefore, every time you get an opportunity, you have to grab it with both hands," he said.

The ODI series will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, with the second match in Guwahati on September 30 and the third in New Chandigarh on October 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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