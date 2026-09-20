West Indies have recalled John Campbell to their ODI squad for the upcoming series against India, while promising opener Kamil Pooran has earned his maiden T20I call-up for the assignment against the reigning world champions. Campbell, who missed the final two ODIs against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, returns to the 15-member squad led by Shai Hope. Young batter Jewel Andrew has also been included in the ODI squad in place of Ackeem Auguste, who is continuing his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery in August.

Shimron Hetmyer, who played the last two ODIs against New Zealand, has been left out of the ODI squad but will join the team for the five-match T20I series after being given an extended recovery period following the Caribbean Premier League.

The West Indies will play three ODIs and five T20Is against India from September 27 to October 17 across eight cities.

The first two ODIs will mark the end of the automatic qualification cycle for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. West Indies, however, will have to go through the qualification tournament early next year after being unable to finish above their nearest challengers in the standings.

Head coach Daren Sammy said the series against the world's top-ranked ODI and T20I side would provide an opportunity to assess players and strengthen the team ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

"Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine tune and improve our performances as an ODI team which has seen quality performances across the cycle," Sammy said.

On the T20I front, Kamil's maiden call-up is among the notable selections. The right-handed opener scored 273 runs in eight innings in the recent period at a strike rate of 159.64 and an average of 39.

Quentin Sampson, who was part of West Indies' T20 World Cup squad earlier this year in India, has also been included, while experienced all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested.

The T20I squad also includes Hope, Roston Chase, Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.

"We are looking to build on the momentum from our series win against Sri Lanka, with the long-term goal of developing a strong core of players ahead of the next T20 World Cup," Sammy said.

The West Indies squad will depart the Caribbean on September 21 and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on September 23.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

West Indies T20I squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals