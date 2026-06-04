The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has issued a public apology after the women's team drew criticism for appealing a timed-out dismissal during an ACC Women's Premier Cup match against Bhutan in Malaysia. The unusual incident occurred at the beginning of Bhutan's pursuit of 114 runs, shifting focus from the match to concerns about sportsmanship and the true spirit of the game. Bhutan's innings got off to the worst possible start when opener Ngawana Choden was dismissed by the very first delivery. The drama intensified moments later as incoming batter Ritshi Choden hurried towards the middle but appeared unprepared to take a strike.

Television footage showed the batter carrying her helmet as she rushed onto the field. Before she could settle at the crease, Nepal's players approached the umpires and lodged an appeal. Following a discussion between the officials and the fielding side, the appeal was upheld, resulting in a timed-out dismissal.

“The incident involving the timed-out dismissal of a Bhutanese batter during today's match does not reflect the values and spirit of cricket that the Cricket Association of Nepal strives to uphold. On behalf of the Cricket Association of Nepal, we extend our sincere apologies for the actions of our Women's National Team in this matter. While the dismissal was effected within the Laws of Cricket, we recognise that the spirit of the game extends beyond the written laws and must remain central to our conduct at all times.

“As a developing cricketing nation, we place the utmost importance on sportsmanship, mutual respect, and fair play. We acknowledge that this incident has fallen short of those standards and regret any disappointment it may have caused. We convey our sincere apologies to Bhutan Cricket, the player concerned, and all relevant stakeholders. CAN remains firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and the spirit of cricket, both on and off the field,” the Cricket Association of Nepal said in a statement.

The decision, while permitted under the Laws of Cricket, immediately became a talking point due to the circumstances surrounding the wicket. Nepal's players celebrated the dismissal, while the incident sparked debate among fans and observers over whether the appeal aligned with the game's broader values.

The controversy eventually overshadowed the result itself. Bhutan struggled throughout their innings and finished on 62 for 8 from 20 overs, with two wickets having fallen after just one delivery of the chase. In the aftermath, CAN moved swiftly to distance itself from the episode and acknowledged that the action did not reflect the standards it seeks to promote.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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