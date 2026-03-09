With the T20 World Cup 2026 win, India are in a familiar space. They are now the first team to win the T20 World Cup on back to back occasions. While the team that won in 2024 had modern day greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the 2026 triumph was helmed by a younger generation of players. However, India's winning march in T20 World Cups began in 2007 under MS Dhoni. Harbhajan Singh, who was part of the team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup, refused to compare eras a day after the 2026 victory.

"Let us not compare eras. Every era has different players and a different vibe, so why mix everything together? What this team has achieved is phenomenal. They have set new limits in terms of how this format can be played and how it should be played. When we started in 2007, we had no real clue about this format," Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

"In our days, 140, 150 or 160 was considered a winning total. If you scored that many runs, you felt confident you could defend it. But now even 180 or 200 can be chased down. That shows how much the game has changed. This team has taken the game to a completely different level."

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles, and the only team to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024 and 2026).

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return to form, record breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98 run stand with Samson made New Zealand regret the decision.

Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200 run mark in the 16th over.

After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26 not out off eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made valuable runs to take India to 255 for 5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.

James Neesham (3 for 46) was the leading wicket taker for New Zealand.

In the run chase of 256, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72 for 5, despite a half century from Tim Seifert (52 off 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes).

A brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 off 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes) delayed the inevitable, but India kept taking wickets and bowled New Zealand out for just 159.

