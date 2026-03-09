India's T20 World Cup win had many superlative performances. Be it Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah or Ishan Kishan, India had the right person at the right time to get the job done. The result was there for all to see in the 2026 T20 World Cup final - a clinical India crossing the finishing line and lifting the coveted trophy with a 96-run win over New Zealand. A day after the title clash in Ahmedabad, four members of the victorious Indian team were named in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament.

"Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson leads the winning quartet after the opener's 321 runs from just five innings. Samson started the tournament outside of the Indian XI but shone with Player of the Match performances against the West Indies and England before making the highest individual score in a Men's T20 World Cup final with 89 against New Zealand on Sunday," the ICC said in a release.

"He is joined by teammates Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, as India's impressive victory on home soil is recognised."

The top of the order, announced by the ICC, also includes Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, who finished as the tournament's top run-scorer with an aggregate of 383. That came at an average of 76.60 and was headlined by a pair of centuries - against Sri Lanka and Namibia.

Aiden Markram is one of two South Africans included in the side, with the Proteas captain scoring 286 runs - including three half-centuries - as his team reached the semi-finals. In fact, Markram was named the captain of the Team of the Tournament. Lungi Ngidi was also included, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 15.58. He took four wickets against Canada and three each against Afghanistan and the West Indies, and also impressed with a miserly spell against India that yielded just 15 runs from four overs.

England's Will Jacks was named in the middle order thanks to his brilliant displays as an all-rounder as his side reached the last four. Teammate Adil Rashid was also named in the XI.

The West Indies' Jason Holder earned a place thanks to strong performances with both bat and ball. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, who was key to his side's stunning group-stage performances, also found himself in the XI. The team's 12th player is Shadley van Schalkwyk, who took 13 wickets for the USA at a rate of just 6.84 and an economy of 6.80.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Team of the Tournament

Sahibzada Farhan

Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper)

Ishan Kishan

Aiden Markram (captain)

Hardik Pandya

Will Jacks

Jason Holder

Jasprit Bumrah

Lungi Ngidi

Adil Rashid

Blessing Muzarabani

12th player: Shadley van Schalkwyk