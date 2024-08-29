Paralympics 2024 Day 1 LIVE: Five gold medalists





1. Sumit Antil: Men's Javelin Throw F64

2. Avani Lekhara: Women's R2 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 - Shooting

3. Manish Narwal: Mixed P4 50m Pistol SH1 - Shooting

4. Pramod Bhagat: Men's Singles SL3 - Badminton

5. Krishna Nagar: Men's Singles SL6 - Badminton





Out of the five, Pramod Bhagat won't get a chance to go for gold again.

Here are the five Indians who won gold in Tokyo Paralympics 2020: