Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE, Day 1: All-India Clash To Begin Para Badminton Campaign
Paris 2024 Paralympics Live: India start Paralympics 2024 campaign with para badminton events.
Paris 2024 Paralympic Games LIVE Updates© AFP
2024 Paralympics LIVE Updates: India's Paralympics 2024 journey starts in badminton in an all-India clash, as the mixed doubles duo of Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan take on Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli. Several other badminton stars will play throughout the day, with the likes of Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam also in action. Para archery will come into the foray later in the day, headlined by 17-year-old armless sensation Sheetal Devi. Para cycling is the third sport on the agenda for India, as Jyoti Gaderiya aims to qualify from the Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit event. (India Day 1 Schedule | Medal Tally)
Here are the LIVE updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Day 1:
- 12:31 (IST)
- 11:56 (IST)Paralympics 2024 Day 1 LIVE: Why is Pramod Bhagat suspended?Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat will not get a chance to defend his medal this year. Despite being a heavy favourite, Pramod was suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) failing to report his whereabouts, therefore finding him guilty of breaching the BWF anti-doping regulations.
- 11:54 (IST)Paralympics 2024 Day 1 LIVE: Five gold medalistsHere are the five Indians who won gold in Tokyo Paralympics 2020:1. Sumit Antil: Men's Javelin Throw F642. Avani Lekhara: Women's R2 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 - Shooting3. Manish Narwal: Mixed P4 50m Pistol SH1 - Shooting4. Pramod Bhagat: Men's Singles SL3 - Badminton5. Krishna Nagar: Men's Singles SL6 - BadmintonOut of the five, Pramod Bhagat won't get a chance to go for gold again.
- 11:33 (IST)Paralympics 2024 Day 1 LIVE: India's flag-bearersTwo of India's brightest medal hopes were India's flag-bearers during the opening ceremony. Javelin thrower Sumit Antil will be aiming for gold again, repeating his feat from Tokyo. Meanwhile, shotputter Bhagyashree Jadhav won silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games, and will aim for one step better this time around.
- 11:21 (IST)Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live: Glittery opening ceremonyThe 2024 Paralympics opened in Paris on Wednesday in a colourful and hope-filled ceremony, starting 11 days of competition in a city still riding the wave of the successful Olympics. French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open during a ceremony in a balmy Place de la Concorde in central Paris -- the first time a Paralympic opening ceremony has taken place away from the main stadium. The 4,400 competitors from 168 delegations paraded into the arena as the sun set with host nation France entering last to a standing ovation from 30,000 spectators packed into the stands around the historic square.
- 11:14 (IST)Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live: Para Badminton scheduleMixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Group Stage)Nitesh Kumar/Murugesan Thulasimathi vs Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli (12 PM)Mixed Doubles SH6 (Group Stage)Sivarajam Solaimalai/Nithye Sre Sumathy (Not before: 12:40 PM )Women's Singles SL3 (Group Stage)Mandeep KaurManasi Joshi(Not before 2 PM)Men's Singles SL4 (Group Stage)Sukant Kadam (Not before 2:40 PM)Suhas Lalinakere Yathira (Not before 3:20 PM)Tarun (Not before 3:20 PM)Men's Singles SL3 (Group play)Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar (Not before 4 PM)
- 11:09 (IST)Paralympics 2024 Day 1 Live: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The Games got off to a brilliant start with a star-studded opening ceremony. India will begin their journey at the Paralympics 2024 with para badminton.
