Archer Sheetal Devi, who rose to prominence during the Paris Paralympics 2024, has been gifted a Mahindra Scorpio N by industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, following her 18th birthday. Sheetal Devi - who attracted eyeballs due to her unique style of archery despite not having any upper limbs - won bronze at Paralympics 2024 in the mixed team compound event. However, Mahindra, inspired by her journey, had promised her a car from their range much before her medal-winning success. After receiving the gift, Sheetal Devi revealed that she had earlier thought it was a prank.

Sheetal revealed, in a post of gratitude on social media, that she had thought it was a prank when she first heard that Anand Mahindra would gift her a car.

"When I was 16, I got a call from my family - Anand Mahindra sir was gifting me a Mahindra car of my choice! I was offline during the Asian Para Games and thought it was a prank. But when I realized it was true, I was super excited!" posted Sheetal on X.

Mahindra had earlier revealed that it was Sheetal's decision to accept the gift only after she had turned 18, the legal age to drive in India.

Sheetal revealed why she chose the Scorpio N over any other Mahindra car.

"Post my birthday, I met Anand Mahindra sir - an absolute honor! Thank you, sir, for your kindness and encouragement. Choosing a Mahindra vehicle was tough, but the Scorpio N stole my heart! Perfect for my village's rugged roads," wrote Sheetal.

Sheetal was born with a rare congenital disease called phocomelia, but has already become the first and only international para-archery champion without upper limbs. Apart from her bronze medal at Paralympics 2024, Sheetal won two golds and one silver at the 2022 Para Asian Games.