Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday congratulated Hokato Sema on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award for his Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games 2024. Indian Paralympic medallist Hokato Hotozhe Sema was awarded the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Taking to X, Neiphiu Rio said that Hokato Sema's dedication and achievements have inspired countless aspiring athletes.

Hokato secured a bronze medal for the country at the global para multi-sport event in the final of the men's shot put F57 final.

In the medal match at the Paris Paralympics, Hokato recorded the best throw of 14.65 m, which is also his personal best now. Iran's Yashin Khosravi secured the top spot and secured gold with a throw of 15.96 m while the silver went to Thiago Paulino dos Santos of Brazil after he threw 15.06 m. Soman though, finished at fifth spot.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition.

Meanwhile, Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

