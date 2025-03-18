UK Athletics and a 77-year-old man have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over the death of a Paralympian who was hit on the head by a metal pole during training. Abdullah Hayayei, 36, who represented the United Arab Emirates, was pronounced dead at the scene at Newham Leisure Centre, east London, on July 11, 2017. He was training to represent the UAE in discus, javelin and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London when part of a throwing cage fell on him. Keith Davies, head of sport for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence when he appeared at the Old Bailey court in London on Tuesday.

UK Athletics Limited, the national governing body for athletics, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offence.

An eight-week trial was set for October 12, 2026 at the Old Bailey.

Davies was released on unconditional bail.

