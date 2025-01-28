One of the most inspirational stories in Indian sports arose during the Paris Paralympics 2024, when armless archer Sheetal Devi came into prominence. Then 17, Sheetal was regarded as one of the finest para-archers in the world despite not having arms, and backed up her reputation by winning bronze in the mixed team compound category at Paralympics 2024, alongside Rakesh Kumar. Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra had made a promise to Sheetal to gift her a car, and that has now been fulfilled.

After a bullseye hit by Sheetal Devi had gone viral, Anand Mahindra had posted on social media that he had promised her any car from the Mahindra range, which would be customised specially for her.

As per Mahindra, Devi had said that she would take the gift only after she turned 18.

Now, having turned 18 on January 10, Mahindra has seemingly lived up to the promise, as Sheetal was gifted a Mahindra Scorpio N SUV.

I have long admired @archersheetal 's talent from afar. Meeting her in person, I was struck by her remarkable determination, tenacity and focus.



Speaking to her mother and sister, it was clear that it runs in the family!



She gifted me an arrow, a symbol of her identity as an... pic.twitter.com/SFY8RCf6iM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 28, 2025

"I have long admired Sheetal Devi's talent from afar. Meeting her in person, I was struck by her remarkable determination, tenacity and focus," Mahindra tweeted.

"Sheetal is an inspiration to us all, and I am proud to see her in a Scorpio N, a fitting steed for her as she continues to rise to new heights," he concluded.

Sheetal caught the eye of one and all during Paralympics 2024 with her unique style of archery. Despite being born with a rare congenital disease called phocomelia, the girl from Jammu has become a superb archer.

At the time of the Paralympics, Sheetal was ranked as the No. 1 archer in the women's open compound category.

Advertisement

Not only did she win a medal at the Paralympics, Sheetal is also the first and only international para-archery champion without upper limbs. She has also won two golds and a silver at the 2022 Para Asian Games.