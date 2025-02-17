Indian rifle shooter and Paralympics double gold medalist Avani Lekhara, IAS officer and para-badminton silver medalist Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, and boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom interacted with the students as they appeared on the eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on Monday. "Consistency matters a lot. If you study daily with complete focus, you will be able to retain it. There are breathing exercises that help you maintain your heart rate and keep you calm," Avani Lekhara said as quoted by DD. Further, the Paris Paralympics silver medallist Suhas Yathiraj encouraged the children to work hard in whichever field they are interested in.

"You should first ask yourself if you can achieve the top 5 per cent of whichever field you choose. Second thing, do you have the passion to pursue it? And if your heart says yes to it, then your parents will also agree to it," Suhas said.

In the end, former boxing champion MC Mary Kom said that one should be strong if he/she wants to take up the challenges.

"If you want to take up challenges, you must be strong enough...I became a champion after facing many challenges. If I can do it, then why can't you?" Mary Kom said.

The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' episode was broadcast across platforms, including on the Prime Minister and PMO's X profile and the PM's YouTube Channel.

Since 2018, PM Modi has been hosting this annual event to interact with students, teachers, and parents, offering guidance on staying stress-free during exams. The event is organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a program telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

The fifth, sixth and seventh editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

