Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera took the entire blame for his team's loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final. Wadhera emerged as one of the top performers for PBKS in the competition but failed to score big in the summit clash as he was dismissed for 15 runs off 18 balls. In a recent interaction, Wadhera opened up about the game and said that he failed to accelerate his innings at the right time - something that worked against his side.

"I totally blame myself. If I had played better at that time, we could have definitely won. I won't blame the pitch because RCB scored 190 runs. I think I was just taking the game deep, and I believe in finishing games by taking it deep. I think this was one of those days when I couldn't finish the game. When I had to accelerate in all the tournaments, whenever I accelerated, I think it paid off except for the last game."

"Some days, it doesn't click, and I think it was the same day when it didn't happen. But I don't have any regrets that I was taking the game deep, and that situation was fine because the wickets were falling, but I think I could have accelerated a little more, which I have learnt and analysed. I will do that in the future and that will help me and the team," Wadhera told Hindustan Times.

Wadhera was also all praise for PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and how he led the franchise in IPL 2025.

"You all have seen Shreyas' captaincy, but I think an actual captain is a leader, and his captaincy and leadership can be seen from off the field and the way he carries himself off the field. We have seen him closely in hotels, and we spend a lot of time together, and you also know the statements which he gives. I think he gave a statement which I liked a lot and I have seen that he applies it."

"I think the statement that he is giving and applying it in real life off the field I think his confidence goes up just like that. The way he behaves off the field, his attitude is reflected in the game and I think a good captain, his attitude, the way he speaks, the way he handles people, if he is good, he is automatically a good leader and I think he is a perfect example for that," the youngster said.