Time is running out for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to finalise their retention list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. With November 15 the deadline to submit the list, reports and rumours of player changes continue to increase. According to a report, powerful South African wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen could be released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Last year, Klaasen was retained by SRH for an IPL record retention fee of Rs 23 crore. Multiple other franchises are also reportedly keeping tabs on Klaasen's situation and would like him to be part of their roster.

Following an underwhelming sixth-place finish in IPL 2025, the Sunrisers Hyderabad management have already held talks regarding their auction plans, the report states.

Klaasen was SRH's highest run-scorer in IPL 2025, slamming 487 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of over 172. In fact, the 34-year-old has been one of the standout batters in the IPL over the last three seasons, scoring over 400 runs at a strike rate of more than 170 in each of them.

Klaasen presently is the highest-paid player of the SRH team, with his Rs 23 crore fee usurping captain Pat Cummins and maverick openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Following the IPL, Klaasen also announced his retirement from international cricket.

As a result, SRH could potentially look into releasing Klaasen in order to free up resources for further targets in the mini-auction for IPL 2026.

"There are strong murmurs and it could well be a smart move by SRH if they do that (release Klaasen). Going into the auction with Rs 23 crore more allows them a reasonable shot to fill in the crucial gaps - assemble a penetrating bowling attack and get their middle-order act right," said an industry source, according to the Times of India.

The report also states that SRH would also actively look to repurchase Klaasen for a lower fee if they do release him.

"They can even have a fair shot at getting the South African back for around Rs 15 crore and the balance can help them do some effective shopping," said the source, as per the report.

Despite being one of the pre-season favourites to lift the trophy, SRH flattered to deceive in IPL 2025. After languishing in the bottom two of the table for most of the season, three straight wins at the end saw them ultimately finish sixth.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is expected to take place in the middle of December.