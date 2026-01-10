Shubman Gill makes a comeback in international cricket after a gap with the India vs New Zealand ODI series. This is India's last ODI series before the focus shifts to T20Is. Shubman Gill is not currently part of the T20I team but is the captain of the ODI and Test teams. Under his leadership in the ODIs, the focus has been on senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They are still going strong in the 50-over format, but there has been chatter about their relationship with the coaching staff, led by Gautam Gambhir.

Gill was directly asked about this in the pre-match press conference. "A lot of things are being said and written about the relationship between senior players and the coaching staff. How are things on that front?" a reporter asked Shubman Gill.

"I think the team atmosphere is amazing. The players that you named have been in this atmosphere for decades, and they are the people who always try to push Indian cricket forward. And I think even in the last series, you saw how well they performed. So I think the atmosphere in the team is great right now," Shubman Gill replied.

Replying to a separate question, Gill added that having Rohit and Kohli in the side makes a captain's life much easier, because whenever there is a challenging situation, you can go to them for decision-making, which is valuable for any captain.

"Among the two players you have named, one is one of the greatest openers (Rohit) of all time in ODIs, and Virat bhai is one of the greatest ODI batsmen ever. So definitely, having these two people in your team makes your life a lot easier, and whenever you are in a challenging situation, you can go to them for input. Because they have often been in those situations, you can go to them to see how they think or what they would do. That piece of information is very valuable for any captain," Gill said.

Gill also stressed the importance of finding the best combination and playing at full strength, irrespective of the opposition. "We don't look at any opposition, since they aren't at their full strength. We want to play at full strength and find the best combinations."