India skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not read too much into Ishan Kishan keeping wickets ahead of Sanju Samson in the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram, saying the wicketkeeping duties were always supposed to be shared in this series. Samson played as a pure batter in the final match but could only make six runs off as many balls. Kishan, meanwhile, struck a sumptuous hundred to stake his claim for a place in India's playing XI as a wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I think both the keepers were playing since game one as Tilak was not available. So, we had decided before the series that three games would be kept by Sanju Samson and two games would be kept by Ishan," Suryakumar said during the post-match press conference.

"Ishan unfortunately missed the last game because of a niggle, but he was anyway going to keep wickets in this match," he added.

The Mumbai batter said Tilak Varma, who is recovering from testicular surgery, would be joining the team in Mumbai for two practice matches.

"Tilak Varma has been shaping up well. I heard he is playing two games in Bombay on the 2nd and the 4th. I think two games are enough. I spoke to him only yesterday.

"He has started batting, bowling, fielding - everything. So hopefully, we should have him soon," he said.

Suryakumar added that all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a rib injury, has also been progressing well in his rehabilitation.

"I think Vashi is also doing well. We spoke to both of them (Tilak and Washington) yesterday. Tilak is much better. Vashi has almost started his bowling and batting. He is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon," he added