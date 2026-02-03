India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday ignored questions regarding Pakistan's decision to boycott the high-profile T20 World Cup match against their arch-rivals. While the Pakistan government has allowed the national team to participate in the tournament, it did not give them the green light to play against India. In a viral video, Gambhir was spotted leaving for Mumbai, where he was mobbed by the paparazzi. He thanked the reporters for their well-wishes but ignored their questions on Pakistan's stance before entering the airport.

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir leaves for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/6fBlclolVO — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

India and Pakistan are in Group A alongside the United States of America (USA), the Netherlands, and Namibia.

While Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in the tournament opener in Colombo on February 7, co-hosts India will square off against the USA later in the day.

The Indian team was in terrific form ahead of the World Cup, winning the five-match T20I series against New Zealand 4-1. Similarly, Pakistan head into the tournament on the back of a T20I whitewash over Australia at home last week.

However, they have a terrible record against India in the ICC T20 World Cups. The two teams have played eight times, with the record standing at 7-1 in India's favour.

In the Asia Cup last year, Pakistan were clean-swept by a clinical India in a trilogy of entertaining matches, including the final.

Throughout these matches, young Indian stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma bullied Pakistan bowlers with their fiery knocks, with Tilak scoring a brilliant 69* during a tense 147-run chase in the final, showing his big-match temperament.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

