With the injured Tilak Varma nearing full fitness, the Indian team is set to find itself in a selection conundrum, especially considering the form that wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has shown. The stumper was given the No. 3 role in the playing XI in the absence of Tilak, who had made the position his own in the shortest format. But, with Sanju Samson enduring a rough patch, there's an opportunity for India skipper Suryakumar Yadav to reshuffle the batting order a little by promoting Ishan at the top. However, Suryakumar isn't keen on making premature decisions, especially since Tilak is yet to prove his form and fitness. After the game against New Zealand in Trivandrum, however, the India captain had some promising developments to share.

Tilak has been sidelined for nearly a month after undergoing testicular surgery following an injury sustained during a Ranji Trophy game. The left-handed batter last played for India in the second T20I against South Africa on December 19 last year.

According to the Indian captain, Tilak has recovered and will join the team next week in Mumbai, and he will also play two practice matches ahead of the tournament.

"Tilak Verma...he has been shaping well. I heard he is playing two games in Bombay on the 2nd and the 4th. I think two games are enough. I spoke to him yesterday only," Suryakumar Yadav said late on Saturday night. "He has started batting, bowling, fielding, and everything. So, hopefully, we should have him soon," he added.

Suryakumar also said that if Tilak does come back into the team, ready for the T20 World Cup, it would be a good selection headache to have. The left-handed batter's return, however, leave little scope of error for Samson in the matches going forward.

"We've been told he's looking good and has started batting. If he comes back, it will definitely be a good headache to have. With all 15 of us, it's a good headache. All players are capable of getting into the playing XI. You will definitely get to know on the 7th if Ishan is," Suryakumar said.

India's premier all-rounder, Sunder, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). Sunder was part of India's playing XI in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11. He suffered a rib injury while bowling in that fixture, but despite that, he came out to bat and helped India secure a win.

Speaking on Sunder's fitness, the captain said the all-rounder has started batting and bowling practice, and the captain is expecting him to join the team soon.

"I think Washy is also doing well. We spoke to both of them yesterday. Tilak is much better. Washy has almost started his bowling and batting. He is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon," Suryakumar said.

Team India is set to assemble in Mumbai, where they will play two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup, which will commence on February 7.

