Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 was followed by reports emerging from the nation's media that their national team players are set to be fined PKR 50 lakh each for their poor performance at the tournament. A report by Pakistan-based media outlet Express Tribune even suggested that the decision to fine the team took place after their heavy defeat to India. However, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now rubbished the reports, terming them as "social media gossip".

Amir Mir, a spokesperson of the PCB, categorically denied the reports, stating that no action regarding a fine had been or will be taken against the Pakistan players.

"No such decision was ever taken by the PCB. It was all social media gossip. There is no such precedence or provision," Mir told Hindustan Times.

Reports of a hefty PKR 50 lakh (approximately INR 16.5 lakh) fine had emerged after Pakistan's exit from the tournament.

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan crashed out in the Super 8 stage of the tournament, making it the second T20 World Cup in a row in which they've failed to reach the knockout stages.

The team's most devastating loss came at the hands of arch-rivals India, where they suffered a 61-run defeat after being bundled out for just 114.

Following reports of the fine, veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad had offered to pay the fine, but only if the money helped the team get back on track.

"Mein de deta hoon 50 lakh fine. Agar mulk theek ho raha hai ya cricket theek ho rahi hai khuda ki kasam, mein de deta hoon. Saare players ki jagah mein de deta hoon. Jitno ko bhi fine karna hai – mein de deta hoon (I'll pay the PKR 50-lakh fine. If the country is improving or cricket is getting better because of it, I swear to God, I'll pay it. I'll pay on behalf of all the players. Fine whoever you want – I'll pay it.)," Shehzad had said on Haarna Mana Hai.