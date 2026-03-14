Pakistan's fortunes did not turn during the T20 World Cup 2026. Just like in recent ICC events, Pakistan failed to leave a mark and were knocked out in the Super 8 stage. Senior players in the side, including Babar Azam, also failed to make an impact. In fact, Babar was not part of the XI that played against Sri Lanka in the must-win Super 8 match. Now, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selector Aaqib Javed has claimed that after returning from the marquee event, Babar Azam was found to be injured.

The former Pakistan medium-pacer also raised question marks over the fitness levels of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza during the T20 World Cup.

"Babar Azam is not fit to play. Fakhar Zaman is not fit to play. Salman Mirza is not fit to play. We are requesting the PCB to conduct an inquiry. How is it possible that both Fakhar and Babar were unfit? After the World Cup, we have learned about their injuries. So, does that mean that during the T20 World Cup their fitness was not being monitored? Were they not fully fit despite being part of the squad? We selectors should be aware of this, but when the players go for the World Cup, their health issues and injury concerns should be looked after by the head coach and the physio. We should have been informed," Aaqib Javed said in a press conference on Saturday.

"When he came back from Sri Lanka, our doctors examined him (Babar Azam). His injury is preventing him from playing this series (vs Bangladesh) and the National T20. He wanted to play, but the injury is not allowing him to do so."

Though Javed highlighted the injury angle, earlier a report by news agency PTI claimed that Babar has opted out of the National T20 Championship to focus on correcting "flaws in his technique" ahead of the Pakistan Super League starting March 26. Dropped from the away ODI series against Bangladesh after a disappointing T20 World Cup, Babar's name was included in the Lahore Whites squad for the National T20 Championship currently underway in Peshawar