Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed has made a rather unusual remark regarding India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, calling him "the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers." His remarks came during a press conference on Saturday, drawing laughter from the room. Bumrah was one of the top wicket-takers during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, snaring 15 wickets to help India lift their second T20 title last week. Pakistan spinner Tariq, whose action sparked controversy during the tournament, took 10 wickets in five innings.

Speaking to the media, the former Pakistan pacer claimed that Bumrah is not a "normal bowler," just like Tariq, due to his tricky action.

"In today's era, across this entire World Cup, there is only one bowler like that-Bumrah. Because he is different. He is not a normal bowler. Even his action is unusual. When he comes in to bowl, I always say he is like the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers. He bowls so quickly and in such a unique manner that a batter never really finds any flow or rhythm against him. He simply doesn't allow it," said Aaqib.

However, Aaqib reserved high praise for Bumrah, suggesting that the player carries the same aura as former Pakistan pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

"Other than him, tell me one more bowler in this entire World Cup-from any team-whom you can look at and feel satisfied that he carries the reflection of a Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, or anyone like that. You won't find one anymore," he added.

Earlier this week, Pakistan cricket great Zaheer Abbas, regarded as one of the finest batters in history and often nicknamed the "Asian Bradman," labeled Bumrah a combination of Wasim and Waqar.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a combination of Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. There's no doubt he is one of the best bowlers India has produced. His yorkers, pace, and ability to swing the ball in crucial moments are extraordinary. He has single-handedly won the World Cup for his team with this performance."