Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene acknowledged a frustrating IPL 2026 season for MI, putting special focus on captain Hardik Pandya, who has also battled injury during a campaign filled with repeated defeats. Jayawardene pointed to moments of on-field frustration, such as a dropped catch against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) involving Robin Minz and Deepak Chahar that led to visible anger from Hardik, as signs of the pressure the team has been under. However, he added that such reactions should not be over-interpreted. The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 10th over of the second innings of the match, when Pandya, while walking back to his run-up, knocked the bails of the wicket with force.

He further said that while MI had the talent and squad to perform well, they had collectively failed to execute consistently, making it a difficult season for Hardik and the entire group.

Jayawardene was speaking to the reporters on the eve of his side's IPL clash against RR in Mumbai at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

"I mean, Hardik was also injured, but continuous defeats. And we saw in the last game that the catch that fell between Robin Minz and Deepak Chahar. I think he got too frustrated and broke the stumps in possession. I think in that situation, obviously, it is frustrating for any bowler or whatever. I mean, you can't read too much into it. But yes, the same frustration he had on the field. But overall, I think it is hard not just for Hardik, but for all of us to go through a season where we know that we have the talent, we have the squad, but we were not able to execute and perform to the best of our ability," Jayawardene said.

Pandya was also fined 10% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for players and team officials during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Mumbai, who are already out of the IPL 2026, will look to end their campaign on a positive note. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will look to secure a victory and seal their playoff birth. A loss against Mumbai will put the Royals in a tricky position as they will be dependent on other teams to qualify for the playoffs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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