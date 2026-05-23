Only three matches remain in the IPL 2026 league stage. On Saturday, Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants, while Sunday will see two matches - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals. Out of these six teams, four - RR, PBKS, KKR and DC are fighting for one spot. Three out of the four playoff berths have been taken by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PBKS - 13 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.227

The runners-up of 2025, who began their campaign with six back-to-back wins, are facing a do-or-die battle. Shreyas Iyer and Co. are up against Lucknow Super Giants in their last league-stage match of IPL 2026 on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium.

With 13 points from as many matches, PBKS need to defeat LSG at any cost in order to remain alive in the playoff race. With 15 points in their tally, PBKS will become strong contenders.

RR - 14 points in 13 matches, NRR +0.083

The Riyan Parag-led side will enter the playoffs if they beat Mumbai Indians in their last match on Sunday. That will take them to 16 points.

Even if they lose, they would hope for PBKS to lose vs LSG and KKR to lose vs DC on Sunday. That way, RR may advance due to a good run rate.

KKR - 13 points from 13 matches, NRR +0.011

A win against DC on Sunday will take them to 15 points. They will hope PBKS and RR lose their respective matches.

DC - 12 points from 13 matches, NRR -0.871

They have a tough task at hand. They will have to defeat KKR by a humongous margin. They would also have to hope that PBKS and RR lose their respective matches.

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