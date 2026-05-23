Josh Inglis was at the centre of one of the most high-profile releases ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, with PBKS letting him go in a last-minute move, after Inglis informed them he would miss the majority of the tournament due to him getting married.



Inglis was picked up by LSG for Rs 8.6 crore in the auction, and has played a few fiery knocks already despite joining the team late. For Punjab, perhaps nothing would hurt more than Inglis ending their playoff hopes.