Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2026: In pursuit of an IPL 2026 playoff spot, Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, tonight. PBKS have their hopes hanging by a thread. They first need to win their final league match against LSG and then hope Rajasthan Royals lose their last game. On the other hand, a defeat will take Punjab out of the competition. Talking about Lucknow, the side is set to finish in the bottom two spots in the points table. However, Rishabh Pant and Co. will aim to finish with a win. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 game:
PBKS vs LSG Live: Toss coming up!
Graeme Swann and Aaron Finch have analysed the pitch as a batting-friendly wicket, which will also offer a little bit of help for the bowlers. So, chasing on this surface is likely to be easier than setting a target. We are just a few minutes away from the toss. Don’t go anywhere, stay connected!
PBKS vs LSG Live: PBKS on six-match losing steak!
L, L, L, L, L, L — this is what Punjab Kings' recent form looks like. A team that was touted to finish in the top-two spots in the points table midway through the tournament is now struggling to secure a victory. Can they break this losing steak tonight?
LSG vs PBKS LIVE: Punjab Kings' bowling worries
Punjab Kings' bowling has been their biggest concern in IPL 2026. Arshdeep Singh hasn't fired consistently, while the rest of the pacers like Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett and Lockie Ferguson have been in and out of the side. It'll be interesting to see what combination they go with for today.
LSG vs PBKS LIVE: Can Rishabh Pant fire today?
Rishabh Pant hasn't enjoyed a good season, and he is yet to even cross the 300-run mark in IPL 2026. However, Pant will take inspiration from the 2025 season, when he had smashed a stunning century in LSG's final game, and hope to replicate that today.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Josh Inglis faces old side
Josh Inglis was at the centre of one of the most high-profile releases ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, with PBKS letting him go in a last-minute move, after Inglis informed them he would miss the majority of the tournament due to him getting married.
Inglis was picked up by LSG for Rs 8.6 crore in the auction, and has played a few fiery knocks already despite joining the team late. For Punjab, perhaps nothing would hurt more than Inglis ending their playoff hopes.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Big absentee for LSG
According to reports, Lucknow Super Giants are set to be without star Australia opener Mitchell Marsh for today's match. Marsh has been in sensational form of late, scoring a century and two 90+ scores in his last 4 games.
This means LSG will need to find a different opener alongside Josh Inglis today, adding to Rishabh Pant's headaches. It will certainly be a big boost for PBKS, who will not have to worry about dealing with the in-form opener.
LSG vs PBKS Live: A look at points table -
LSG vs PBKS Live: Punjab need a miracle!
Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings need something spectacular to arrest a disastrous slide and keep their fading playoff hopes alive. The side, which was unbeaten till its seventh game this season, has now lost six on the trot, with its hopes of making it to the next round hanging by a thread.