Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson had a horrible campaign despite the hosts winning the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand. Samson failed to score in front of his home crowd during the 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram and ended the five-match series with just 46 runs. Samson's dismal run of form has resulted in massive criticism from both fans as well as experts with some even questioning his place in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Former India opener Aakash Chopra blasted Samson's batting technique and pointed out a pattern behind his dismissals.

“I think now this is twice in about 12 months. It all started with that England series. Very rarely do you find a top class batter developing a pattern, especially in the shortest format of the game. He got dismissed five times in the same fashion – short ball caught in the deep. Here also, if you see his dismissals versus pace, there is an eerie pattern to it,” Chopra said in a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

“You go deep inside the crease even before the ball is bowled. You try and play the ball, but the front foot doesn't go anywhere. As a result, your bat actually closes every single time you play. He got lucky with an outside edge once in Thiruvananthapuram. In the previous game again, he closed the bat a bit too early, so again a pattern has developed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav provided a positive update on Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar's availability in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 while speaking to the reporters in the post-match conference after India beat New Zealand by 46 runs in the fifth and final T20I match.

Tilak has been sidelined for nearly a month after undergoing testicular surgery following an injury sustained during a Ranji Trophy game. The left-handed batter last played for India in the second T20I against South Africa on December 19 last year.

According to the Indian captain, Tilak has recovered and will join the team next week in Mumbai, and he will also play two practice matches ahead of the tournament.

“Tilak Verma…he has been shaping well. I heard he is playing two games in Bombay on the 2nd and the 4th. I think two games are enough. I spoke to him yesterday only," Suryakumar Yadav. “He has started batting, bowling, fielding, and everything. So, hopefully, we should have him soon."

