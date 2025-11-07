Before the IPL 2025 retention day deadline, rumours are flying thick and fast. A report in Cricbuzz stated that a likely trade offer to acquire Sanju Samson "is back on the CSK table." When specifically asked by news agency IANS if there's any likelihood of CSK being involved in trading Samson from RR, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan responded, "No, not likely, not likely." The news agency added that more clarity on any trade development could arrive in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Viswanathan said on Friday. Dhoni, who has been synonymous with CSK since the league's inception in 2008, returned as captain midway through the 2025 IPL after newly-appointed skipper and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow injury.

It was a season to forget for CSK, as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. "He is likely to play, that is the current status. We have a feeling that he will play in this upcoming IPL," Viswanathan told IANS on Friday.

Barring the franchise's suspension for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Dhoni has been a constant presence in the CSK set-up. A return for IPL 2026 will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the competition.

So far, Dhoni has played 248 matches for CSK, amassing 4,865 runs and captaining the team to five IPL titles - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Overall, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches, with 158 catches and 47 stumpings to his name.

With November 15 being the IPL retention deadline, all eyes in the cricketing ecosystem will be on any big names being traded to other franchises. Since July, reports have emerged of wicketkeeper-batter and Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson potentially being traded to either CSK or even Delhi Capitals (DC).

With IANS inputs