Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the U-19 World Cup 2026 with a match-winning innings of 175 runs off 80 balls for India against England in the title clash. Courtesy of that knock, India lifted the U-19 World Cup trophy for a record-extending sixth time. Sooryavanshi's innings comprised 15 fours and 15 sixes. He reached the century mark in 55 balls, one of the fastest in U-19 World Cup history. Sooryavanshi was also named Player of the Tournament, scoring 439 runs in seven matches at a brilliant strike rate of 169.50 and an average of 62.71. The left-handed opener also hit the most sixes in the tournament (30).

Sooryavanshi had long been considered a prodigious talent, but he grabbed the world's attention when he smashed the IPL's second-fastest century - and the fastest by an Indian - in the 2025 edition. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, the 14-year-old reached the century mark in just 35 balls. He surpassed the previous record held by former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan (37 balls for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in 2010). Sooryavanshi is also the youngest centurion in IPL history (14 years, 32 days), surpassing Manish Pandey (19 years, 253 days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Deccan Chargers in 2009).

Sooryavanshi won the CURVV Super Striker of the Season award in IPL 2025 after finishing with a strike rate of 206.56 (252 runs in seven matches, average 36). For that performance, he recently received a brand-new Tata Curvv car. While the exact model is not known, the top model (Accomplished Plus A Dark Diesel DCA Top Model) costs over Rs 22 lakh in Delhi (on-road price), according to Cardekho.com.

The explosive batter is now preparing for the upcoming 2026 IPL season, in which he will once again play for the Rajasthan Royals. He will be one of the key players to watch out for in the new season.

The 14-year-old is also India's leading run-getter in U-19 ODIs, with 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48, a strike rate of over 165, four centuries, seven fifties, and a best score of 175.

Since October 2024, it has been onwards and upwards for the young southpaw. He first made headlines with a 58-ball century for India U-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai - the fastest by an India U-19 batter in Youth Tests.