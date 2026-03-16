Former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster was on Monday appointed as the fielding coach of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Foster will join the coaching staff of Chennai Super Kings led by former New Zealand national cricket team captain Stephen Fleming, with Michael Hussey serving as batting coach and Eric Simmons as the bowling coach. The 45-year-old Foster played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is between 2001 and 2009.

He has worked with the England and New Zealand sides as a coaching staff member apart from winning the ILT20 title earlier this year with Desert Vipers. Foster is also the assistant coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

"Say Yellove to our fielding coach James Foster! Former England wicketkeeper and a coach with experience across teams worldwide, he now kicks off this new chapter with the Pride," CSK said in a social media post.

CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign in an away game against Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on March 30, before returning home to face Punjab Kings on April 4.

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