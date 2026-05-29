Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan was dismissed hit-wicket during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on Friday. This was the second consecutive time that he was dismissed in that manner after it happened during the Qualifier 1 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As a result, he became the first batter in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket in back-to-back innings. Sudharsan slammed a low full-toss from Brijesh Sharma for a boundary through the off-side but the bat once got out of his grip and landed on the stumps.

GT skipper Shubman Gill, who was batting on the non-striker's end, was visibly distraught at the dismissal as he looked extremely upset and even fell down to the ground in a show of disbelief.

Coming to the match, Shubman Gill scored a scintillating 104 as Gujarat Titans crushed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 to make the final of the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Chasing 215, the 2022 champions rode on Gill's 53-ball 104 with three sixes and 15 fours to qualify for the final, responding with 219 for three in 18.4 overs.

Gill anchored GT's chase with a 167-run stand for the opening wicket with Sai Sudharsan, who fell for 58 off 32 balls.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had scored 214 for six riding on a brilliant 96 from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a quickfire 38 not out from Donovan Ferreira.

"It was a par score; it was defendable. I felt after the heavy roller, it got better in the 2nd innings. In the first innings, the bowlers got some grip, and the slower ones did well. I thought 230 would have been a par score. A score around 240 would have been challenging, but we needed the openers early. It didn't happen, which became tough for us. (On the season) To sum it up in one sentence, there were many positives. We weren't supposed to qualify, given that many players were young and inexperienced, but many youngsters performed well and can only improve from here."

"(On Vaibhyav Sooryavamshi) I can't put it into words, there's one way where you slog and score many runs. But he doesn't slog, you could see his innings today - he calculates and plays his shots. I can't say how, but hopefully he will go on to do well in his career, do well for the Rajasthan Royals and win us a second title," RR captain Riyan Parag said after the match.

(With PTI inputs)

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