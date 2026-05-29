Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his sensational run of form as the 15-year old shattered multiple records for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans on Friday. Sooryavanshi played an extremely mature knock as he smashed 96 off 47 deliveries with the help of 8 fours and 7 sixes. Sooryavanshi became the first uncapped batter to score 700 runs in a single IPL season as he now has 776 runs in 16 games at an average of 48.50. He also became the fastest batter to reach 1000 runs in the IPL as he achieved the feat in just 440 balls. It was significantly faster than West Indies legend Andre Russell who held the record with 545 balls. In terms of innings needed to achieve the feat, the youngster (23 innings) was second to Shaun Marsh (21 innings).

The other record that Sooryavanshi shattered belonged to Sai Sudharsan as he also became the youngest batter to score 700 runs in an IPL season as he achieved the feat at 15 years, 63 days.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 96 and Donovan Ferreira's 38 not out propelled Rajasthan Royals to 214/6 against Gujarat Titans.

Sooryavanshi smashed seven sixes and eight fours to make 96 off 47 balls but missed scoring a ton once again.

Ravindra Jadeja made an unbeaten 45 not out while Ferreira chipped in with a breezy 38 off 11 balls with four sixes and two fours. For the Titans, Jason Holder returned a measly 4-0-27-2.

"It's got a tennis ball bounce. Trying to hang as much as possible in and around that area, and then adjust accordingly. (You cranked it up today, didn't you?) Yeah, that's always key, bowling is about line and length. The more you miss your line and length, the more you decrease your chance of getting a wicket. So that's what I tried to do."

"That's what we tried to do on this wicket. See what it offers, and then adjust accordingly and use your instincts as you go along. (Is it slightly double-paced?) Not too much. I think the ball is coming onto the bat quite decently. They scored 214 runs, so that tells you that the ball is coming on pretty decently. So, you still have to bat well. You still have to form some good partnerships, and then that's the way to chase this total," Kagiso Rabada said during the mid-innings break.

(With agency inputs)

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