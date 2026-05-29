Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looked distraught. As did the Rajasthan Royals camp. For the second straight match, the 15-year-old wonderkid missed a ton while in his nineties. The first time it happened in the IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, and then again on Friday against Gujarat Titans. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played some astonishing shots in a brilliantly paced 96 off 47 balls to push Rajasthan Royals to 214 for six against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

There was a bigger crowd in attendance than on Wednesday night, and the majority of them turned up to watch the 15-year-old go about his belligerent business. A well-deserved century was there for the taking, like it was on Wednesday night, but Sooryavanshi was holed out at third man for the second game in a row, off a short ball from Rabada. After the dismissal, Riyan Parag was seen having an animated discussion with Sooryavanshi, who looked distraught.

Riyan Parag scolding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after he missed a well deserved 100 #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/oPGBCXzvAX — DJAY (@djaywalebabu) May 29, 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi looked frustrated after getting out on 96 runs.🥺 pic.twitter.com/TpQfPlNd2v — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 29, 2026

Riyan Parag Scolding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. What Non-Sense You Should Praise Him Man Due To Him Only You RR Crossed 200 Runs. By The Way What Riyan Parag Did 😒 #vaibhavsooryavanshi #rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/6hZ2OFfMEh — Abhijit95 (@Abhijit42399667) May 29, 2026

They got more than their money's worth with Sooryavanshi continuing to boss the best bowlers around, including Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder on this occasion.

Having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel inside the second over, Sooryavanshi needed to adapt on a used surface where Mohammed Siraj, Rabada and Prasidh Krishna came with a clear plan: bowl back of a length into the body and throw in the odd bouncer to contain Sooryavanshi.

With the same pitch picked for the second game in a row, the ball did not come on to the bat as nicely as it did in the Eliminator.

Sooryavanshi was not able to time the ball early on, with the bowlers not giving him anything to free his arms. Despite the challenges thrown at him, Sooryavanshi was still able to play awe-inducing shots, with the best one being a straight six off a 153 kmph back-of-a-length delivery from Rabada.

Promoted to number four considering the situation, Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 35) played his part perfectly by going after the pacers, particularly Krishna, who bowled too short in his opening over. Struggling with a tennis elbow, Jadeja got retired hurt after the eighth over before returning to support Ferreira in the death overs (38 not out off 11).

Sooryavanshi also had luck going his way as he was dropped by Sai Sudharsan on 46. However, he went on to complete his sixth fifty of the tournament and made GT pay by going on the offensive in the middle overs.

After dominating Rabada despite being hit on the helmet by the South African, Sooryavanshi played a couple of audacious strokes off Jason Holder, who again was impressive in the middle overs.

GT were on course to limit the Royals under 200, but the decision to hand the ball to Rashid in the final over did not pay off. On a forgettable night, Ferreira took him for a barrage of sixes for a potentially game-changing 27-run over.

With PTI inputs

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