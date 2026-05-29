Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to shatter records as he became the first batter ever to score 500-plus runs in powerplay overs during an IPL season. Sooryavanshi achieved the stunning feat during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 encounter against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Friday. Sooryavanshi scored 31 runs off 17 deliveries in Powerplay during the match as he played an uncharacteristically slow knock. David Warner is second in the elite list with 467 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 followed Travis Head (402 runs in 2024) and Sai Sudharsan (402 runs in 2025).

Most runs in Overs 1-6 in an IPL edition

521 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026 (SR: 233.63)

467 - David Warner in 2016 (SR: 150.16)

402 - Travis Head in 2024 (SR: 208.29)

402 - Sai Sudharsan in 2025 (SR: 155.81)

382 - Adam Gilchrist in 2009 (SR: 165.36)

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans.

"We are going to be batting first. (What do you think of the surface?) Pretty much the same wicket (to the last game). I just feel at the back end I feel it slows down a little bit. And I've got more bowlers that use the slower ball. So I feel just trying to extract that. (Good momentum going into this all-important game now, it's a semi-final now) Yeah, I mean, we've had those type of games in the last three games now. So probably for a better cause. I feel everyone's up for it, everyone wants to win. And the messaging is clear, we play a good 40 overs of cricket. Whoever plays better cricket, they win. (Fitness-wise everything good?) Everyone is hanging by a thread. I am definitely hanging by a thread (smiles)."

"But yeah, I think everything has been done for the team. Support staff has been incredible about injuries, recoveries and all of those things. But now it's game time. It doesn't matter who has injuries or not. We're going to give it our all. (Any changes?) Same team," Parag said at the toss.

GT made one change and brought back R Sai Kishore, while RR are playing an unchanged XI.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jogra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

(With PTI inputs)

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