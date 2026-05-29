Rishabh Pant stepped down as Lucknow Super Giants captain after the franchise finished last in IPL 2026. The IPL team confirmed on social media that Pant's request to give up the leadership role was accepted by the team management. LSG had a horrible run of form in IPL 2026 as they won just 4 matches and finished last with 8 points from 14 matches. Pant's performance as a batter was also not that impressive as he scored 312 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 138.05.

He was bought for a record Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction but since then, LSG have finished seventh and tenth in the last two seasons.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect,” LSG said in a statement on Friday.

LSG Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, described Pant stepping down as 'never easy'.

“Rishabh approached the franchise with this request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy," Moody said in a statement released by LSG. “We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective — rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards,” he added.

LSG did not make any announcement regarding who will become the next captain after Pant.

"With an eye on making a positive comeback in the upcoming season, the new Lucknow Super Giants captain will be announced in due course." the official statement from the franchise read.

Under Pant's captaincy, LSG have won 10 matches but suffered 18 defeats across two seasons. With bat, the wicket-keeper batter, once considered one of the most explosive players in the country, could score just 581 runs at a strike rate of 135.74.

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