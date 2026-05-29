"I am not a broadcaster at the moment, so won't be able to reveal our plans. I am very excited about the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will be able to get him out him early in the game and we will be able to execute our plans," said GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel ahead of the game.

"But what it is, you will only know when we are on the ground. The way we he is batting people are liking it. I said the same thing last time as well. We should not be talking about his age.

"I think that's something we need to put an end to it. He's been a phenomenal talent just the way he's been playing. And it's great to see him and just from the opposition's point of view, we hope that he doesn't get too many runs."