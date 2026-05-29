Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: The focus will truly be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans clash in Mullanpur for the remaining spot in IPL 2026 Final. The winner of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 on Friday will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash. The momentum is currently in RR's way, with the side registering four consecutive victories, including their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator clash. Sooryavanshi, who has the Orange Cap, has scored 680 runs in 15 matches. On the other hand, GT will aim to turn things around and stop the RR juggernaut. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Scores and Updates of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2:
GT vs RR Live: Toss coming up!
We are just 13 minutes away from the toss! The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. Also, expect another belter of a track at Mullanpur as we get ready for Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.
GT vs RR Live: Gujarat Titans predicted XII
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan/Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
GT vs RR Live: Rajasthan Royals predicted XII
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Sushant Mishra/Tushar Deshpande/Ravi Bishnoi
GT vs RR Live: Dhruv Jurel
Amid the fanfare around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, one Rajasthan Royals, who has been enjoying a stunning run of form, has somehow gone under the radar. Dhruv Jurel has scored 508 runs in the season till now with 6 half-centuries and he will once again be a key performer for his side against Gujarat Titans.
GT vs RR Live: Head-to-head
When it comes to their head-to-head record, Gujarat Titans are overwhelming favourites with a 7-3 advantage. However, in the recent past, the record has been 2-2 since 2025.
GT vs RR Live: GT coach on Sooryavanshi!
"I am not a broadcaster at the moment, so won't be able to reveal our plans. I am very excited about the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will be able to get him out him early in the game and we will be able to execute our plans," said GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel ahead of the game.
"But what it is, you will only know when we are on the ground. The way we he is batting people are liking it. I said the same thing last time as well. We should not be talking about his age.
"I think that's something we need to put an end to it. He's been a phenomenal talent just the way he's been playing. And it's great to see him and just from the opposition's point of view, we hope that he doesn't get too many runs."
GT vs RR Live: GT's over-reliance on top three!
Gujarat Titans get another shot at reaching the IPL 2026 final after getting a pasting at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. GT bank heavily on their top three — Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. If they don’t deliver, the side really doesn’t have the batting depth to turn things around.
GT vs RR Live: RR on a winning streak!
Rajasthan Royals are on a roll at the moment, having won four consecutive matches. The side has been relying heavily on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been totally overshadowed by Sooryavanshi's sensational ball striking at the top of the order. Dhuv Jurel has done well at number three but he has been benefited by the head start provided by Sooryavanshi.
Focus back to GT vs RR!
In the previous outing between the two teams, Mohammed Siraj did get the better of vaibhav Sooryavanshi with the short ball after being disdainfully slapped for a six. Kagiso Rabada too was at the receiving end of Sooryavanshi's sizzling shot-making.
Both Siraj and Rabada have provided the early breakthroughs through this tournament for GT, but the 15-year-old has raised the bar with an awe- inducing 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2026: BIG NEWS!!!
In a massive update, Rishabh Pant has resigned as Lucknow Super Giants captain. The franchise revealed this in a statement on social media. Check it out here:
Official announcement. pic.twitter.com/7WeOwpkDr6— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 29, 2026
GT vs RR Live: Wil it rain during the game?
As per Google weather forecast, there is a nine per cent chance of precipitation on matchday.
Meanwhile, AccuWeather forecast indicates that rain will not play any role during the game.
GT vs RR Live: Sooryavanshi eyes big record!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 932 IPL runs so far. If the batter scores 68 more, he could easily become the fastest player in the tournament's history to reach the mark of 1000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced. The teenager has played 402 deliveries in the event so far.
Andre Russell currently holds the record of fastest 1000 IPL runs, having achieved the feat in 545 balls.
GT vs RR Live: Sooryavanshi in terrific form!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in sensational form this season. He holds the Orange Cap, scoring 680 runs in 15 matches so far in IPL 2026. The southpaw has already broken Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a single edition and narrowly missed out on the record for the fastest IPL century. Will he complete the unfulfilled task tonight?
GT vs RR Live: GT need to pull socks up!
Gujarat Titans' potent pace attack will have to stop the marauding boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and their traditional-minded top order needs to fire against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. The Shubman Gill-led side was outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a 92-run margin in Qualifier 1, and it will aim not to repeat the same mistakes and put an improved show against RR tonight.
Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals tonight as the two teams fight it out for a spot in the final, where the winner will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Stay connected for the live updates and scores related to the game.