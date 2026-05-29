How to stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? After the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener dismantled the star-studded Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator with a 29-ball 97 - all the focus will be on him in the Qualifier 2. The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans stand in the way of RR with a spot in the IPL 2026 final on the line. GT have been one of the most consistent teams since they came into existence. They won the title in 2022, finished as runner-up in 2023. (GT vs RR Live Updates)

Ashwin said that RR might bring in a spinner. "I feel an off-spinner can contain Sooryavanshi. But the problem is, he is very clever. So you have to be patient and bowl to a plan for 12 balls. But the spinners nowadays don't do too much with the ball in the air. Sai Kishore can do it, but I doubt they'll even play him as the ball will turn into Sooryavanshi," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Washington Sundar can do it, but he's too quick through the air and goes into defensive mode quickly. So it'll be a risk bowling Sundar, but it's not a bad call against Sooryavanshi. But I am not sure if Sundar is ready for the challenge, having rarely bowled this season."

He admitted that Sooryavanshi's fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is under pressure.

"I don't think Jaiswal has any problem. But it can be a little intimidating for him when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is showcasing such aggression at the other end. But he will find a way with him. He can't be discarded immediately, as anyone would get intimidated at the other end with the way Sooryavanshi is batting," said Ashwin.

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