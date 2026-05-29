Mumbai Indians stunned everyone in 2023 as they completed a sensational trade move for Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans. While Cameron Green moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru to make way, it was the perfect homecoming for the star India all-rounder. This was the same franchise where Hardik found superstardom and, after winning the title with Gujarat Titans as captain and finishing runners-up in the next season, it was probably apt that he was going to take over the reins of captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

However, what followed was a bitter episode where fans were not happy with the decisions taken by the team management, and the disappointing show on the field even led to a section of supporters booing Hardik at the Wankhede Stadium.

The next two seasons did not improve the situation and, although MI did finish fourth in 2025, the fans were just never convinced. Add the injury problems and off-field chatter around Hardik to an already tense situation, and one had the perfect recipe for disaster.

Following a ninth-place finish in 2026, Mumbai Indians are reportedly going to sack Hardik as captain, and several media outlets reported that the all-rounder will be looking to move to another team after a breakdown in relations with the team management.

With the IPL potentially looking at yet another blockbuster trade deal, here's a look at the top destinations for Hardik Pandya in IPL 2027 -

Lucknow Super Giants

The Rishabh Pant move has not worked for LSG and, if some reports are to be believed, they will most likely have a captaincy vacuum after this season. Despite commanding a record amount of Rs 27 crore in the auction, Pant has disappointed - both as a batter as well as a captain. In that case, Hardik becomes a lucrative option for the franchise as their new leader. If they decide to release Pant, LSG will have more than enough money in their bank to complete an all-cash move for the all-rounder and, if it comes down to a trade, a combination of Nicholas Pooran and an Indian fast bowler can be considered.

Delhi Capitals

Another franchise with a captaincy problem, with things not looking great for Axar Patel. With KL Rahul not willing to take a leadership role, Hardik Pandya can be the perfect choice for them to reignite the fire in the side. A potential trade could see Hardik and Axar switch places in a move that will benefit both sides massively. Hardik will boost DC - both with bat and ball - and can be a long-term leadership option for the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane did lead a late fightback by KKR before eventually finishing seventh, but questions remain over whether the veteran will continue as the captain. Since the departure of Shreyas Iyer after the triumph in 2024, KKR were somewhat forced to choose Rahane as the captain. The last two seasons have not been that good for the franchise, and the addition of a big star like Hardik can be exactly what the team needs. In a weird twist, it can be Cameron Green once again who can find himself in the middle of a trade move which can see the Australia all-rounder returning to Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings

While there have been no concrete developments, an Instagram story and R Ashwin's comments have some fans convinced that CSK will be the next destination for Hardik. With Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling with the captaincy, Sanju Samson seems to be next in line if the franchise decides to take that route. However, Hardik will provide them with another solid option and even provide a brilliant all-rounder option. The addition of Prashant Veer has not exactly gone to plan and the disappointing form of Shivam Dube make Hardik a good fit for the side. While there are not many players in the CSK team who can be involved in a trade, an all-cash deal can be on the cards.

Rajasthan Royals

On paper, RR look like a team which may not make a lot of changes to their set-up. However, a closer look reveals some areas of concern which can prompt a move for Hardik. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi commanding the limelight with his aggressive brand of batting, it has left Yashasvi Jaiswal in a rather precarious situation. With Mumbai Indians having a long-time interest in the opener, it can open up the possibility for a mega exchange. The team will also have new owners in IPL 2027 and, if they consider a bigger name for captaincy, Hardik can be the perfect candidate to replace Riyan Parag.

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