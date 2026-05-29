Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Riyan Parag were left confused following a bizarre incident at toss during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash in Mullanpur on Friday. It was Gill who flipped the coin but Parag's call was not loud enough for the match referee to comprehend. While Gill was convinced that he had won the toss, there was momentary confusion out in the middle before Ravi Shastri said that the toss will take place once again. This time, Parag's call was loud enough and he opted to bat first after winning the toss. (GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualfier 2 LIVE Updates)

"We will bat first. Pretty much the same wicket, but I think it slows down at the backend, and we have the bowlers for it. We just need to play better cricket for 40 overs, the best team will win. The support staff have been incredible about recoveries and injuries. Same team," Parag said at the toss.

Gill said that GT would have batted first as well if he won the toss.

"We would have batted first as well. Forty overs of cricket already on this wicket and it won't behave differently. We have everything to play for, it's a now or never situation. One change: Sai Kishore is back," Gill said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash