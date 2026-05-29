Ravindra Jadeja left the field midway during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans. The veteran all-rounder was batting on 34 off just 19 balls when he was taken out after the eighth over. According to Cricbuzz, Jadeja had an elbow issue. During breaks, Jadeja was seen with a heavily taped arm. Later, Jadeja returned to bat in the 13th over with Rajasthan down by five wickets.

An unchanged Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday. There was a re-spin of the toss by match referee Prakash Bhatt as the call wasn't loud enough from RR captain Riyan Parag.

The winner of this clash will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. RR arrive in Qualifier 2 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the Eliminator, while GT come in after suffering a 92-run loss to RCB in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala.

After winning the toss, RR skipper Riyan Parag said, "Pretty much the same wicket, but I think it slows down at the backend, and we have the bowlers for it. We just need to play better cricket for 40 overs, and the best team will win. The support staff have been incredible about recoveries and injuries."

GT skipper Shubman Gill said left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is back in the playing eleven in place of Kulwant Khejroliya. "We would have batted first as well. Forty overs of cricket already on this wicket, and it won't behave differently. We have everything to play for; it's a now or never situation."

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