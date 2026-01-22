Legendary India captain MS Dhoni has spoken about Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the first time. Virat Kohli's RCB ended their 18-year wait for the trophy by winning the IPL 2025 title. However, Dhoni, who plays for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), stated that he could not imagine any other team apart from his own winning the title. Dhoni also showed special appreciation for the RCB fanbase, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

"If I'm part of CSK, I can't imagine any other team winning the IPL. But it was long-awaited and they played very well. Big congratulations to them and I said it even then," Dhoni said at an event, as can be seen in the video.

"But the whole thing is when you are a participant in the competition, you want your team to win. It doesn't always work in your favor but what's also important is what we can learn from the other teams. That is also crucial in a tournament like this," he added.

WATCH: MS Dhoni reacts to RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

MS Dhoni candid response to a fan asking how he felt after RCB winning 2025 IPL . #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/BkP71runjz — Yash MSdian (@itzyash07) January 21, 2026

Here's what Dhoni said regarding RCB's passionate fanbase:

"RCB fans have been brilliant. Every time there is a game, they come and support their team, even when the chips are down."

Dhoni is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL, having captained CSK to a record 10 finals, winning the title five times. CSK's second title, in 2011, came with a victory over RCB in the final.

Prior to 2025, RCB had lost the IPL final on three separate occasions - in 2009, 2011 and 2016. However, led by Rajat Patidar, RCB finally put together the pieces of the puzzle in 2025, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is set to feature for CSK once again in IPL 2026.