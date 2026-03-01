The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which is likely to commence on March 28. CSK set social media abuzz on Saturday with a cryptic post teasing a major announcement at 7:07 AM IST on Sunday - a time and number deeply associated with the franchise and its talisman, MS Dhoni. The anticipation paid off as CSK released a slick hype video that delivered a double delight for fans.

The video confirmed Dhoni's arrival at the CSK camp ahead of the new season and also offered the first look at the franchise's IPL 2026 jersey.

The updated kit maintains CSK's iconic identity while introducing subtle design changes. The camouflage pattern, previously limited to the sleeves, has now been reimagined as bold stripes across the front, giving the jersey a refreshed and distinctive look.

Above the CSK crest sit five stars, symbolising the franchise's five Indian Premier League titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023).

Meanwhile, CSK endured a forgettable campaign last season. They lost 10 of their 14 matches and finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. Ahead of IPL 2026, the franchise has made several big changes to the squad, the most notable being the trade of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

CSK have also roped in youngsters like Prashant Veer and Karthik Sharma. Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead the side as they chase a record-extending sixth title. CSK will kick-start their IPL preparations from Sunday.

Around 15 players - all Indians - are expected to attend the preparatory camp at the franchise's high-performance centre in Chennai. India internationals such as Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, currently part of the national team at the T20 World Cup, will join the camp after the completion of the marquee tournament. Shreyas Gopal, who participated in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy final for Karnataka, will also report later.

