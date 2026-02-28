India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson spoke about the overwhelming reception he received at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, his new home venue in the Indian Premier League (IPL), after being traded to Chennai Super Kings. The 29-year-old, who recently featured in India's T20 World Cup 2-2026 clash against Zimbabwe at the iconic venue, reflected on the emotional connection he felt with fans in Chennai and the added sense of responsibility that comes with their support. Samson said the warmth was evident from the moment he arrived in the city, highlighting the close cultural and emotional ties between Chennai and his home state of Kerala.

“After the trade, this is the first time I'm coming to Chennai. Right from the airport, I can feel the special love. Normally, we do come to Kerala and Chennai is very close, we do often come here, and I do feel that energy here. Fortunate to be a part of such a great and passionate fans here in Chennai,” Sanju said in a video shared by bcci.tv on Saturday.

The right-hander, who has built a reputation as one of India's most elegant stroke-makers, said performing in front of Chennai's passionate fanbase brought both joy and accountability.

“Really happy to go out there and entertain them in this way. I'm happy. More than just happiness, there's also a little extra responsibility. When everyone comes to cheer for you, I think there's an extra added responsibility to actually entertain them. So yeah, I'm very happy. Yes, we'll meet soon,” he said in Tamil.

Samson provided India with a brisk start against Zimbabwe, scoring an aggressive 24 off just 15 deliveries in the powerplay. Opening the innings, Samson signalled intent early with a commanding straight six off Richard Ngarava and followed it up with a nonchalant pull for another maximum off Blessing Muzarabani.

He also found the boundary with a crisp cut, rotating strike efficiently while maintaining pressure on the bowlers. His attacking approach helped India surge to 46 without loss in three overs. However, Samson's promising knock ended when he mistimed a slower short ball from Muzarabani, falling to a catch at deep mid-wicket.

