Pakistan are in a tricky position in the T20 World Cup. Their semi-final qualification scenario is quite complicated. The Salman Ali Agha-led side must beat Sri Lanka on Saturday to harbour any hopes of entering the last-four stage. But a mere win is not enough-they must do so by a heavy margin, as New Zealand have a better net run rate (3 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.390) compared to Pakistan (1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461). So far, Pakistan have not beaten any full-member team in the T20 World Cup 2026. They lost to India and England, while their match against New Zealand was washed out. Pakistan's wins have come against USA, Namibia and the Netherlands.

After Pakistan were thrashed by India, Shahid Afridi had commented that Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan should not be selected for T20Is in the future. Now, the Pakistan great has made an interesting remark on Shadab Khan.

"If Mike Hesson stays on as the coach, then I think Shadab Khan will be made the captain. They have a connection and go back a long way, stemming from their stint with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. Shadab is not a bad choice, but if his performance as a bowler was better, then it would have been great," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

"We need Shadab to come up with consistent performances. If that happens, we will also feel good about calling him the captain. I always used to say he was the backbone of the team. I think Shadab will be made the captain as they don't have any other choice. Make him the captain, but he should be a performer."

Pakistan are currently in third place with one point from two matches and have a net run rate of -0.461. Pakistan need to defeat Sri Lanka by 64 runs if batting first, or successfully chase down the target in 13.1 overs if they bowl first.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in what will effectively be a virtual knockout match for Pakistan.

Pakistan will knock New Zealand out of the tournament if they meet either of these requirements; otherwise, New Zealand will proceed as the second-placed team from Group 2.

If New Zealand make it through the group, they will play the first semi-final in Kolkata - but only if South Africa lose to Zimbabwe and India finish first in Group 1, which would alter the venue scenario.