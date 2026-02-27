The opening match of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be played on March 28, while the final will be held on May 31, according to a report. The IPL Governing Council is set to meet to formalize the schedule before making an official announcement, which has been delayed as the dates of the assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are yet to be announced. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 19th season of the tournament was expected to start on March 26, but the Governing Council has decided to move it back by a couple of days.

"It is understood that the IPL Governing Council will meet next week to finalise the plan for releasing the schedule, which has been delayed because the dates for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have not been announced yet," the report said.

Kolkata (in West Bengal) and Chennai (in Tamil Nadu) are the home grounds for the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively. Assam's capital, Guwahati, is the second venue for inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals (RR).

This will only be the fifth instance of the IPL dates clashing with either India's general elections or a state's assembly elections. In all of the previous occasions, the Governing Council had released the schedule in two parts. A call on repeating the same will be taken during the meeting next week.

The report added that the IPL Governing Council is also expected to discuss where the tournament opener will be played, as it will feature defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Following the stampede during RCB's victory celebrations at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last June, which caused 11 deaths, the Bengaluru-based franchise is involved in discussions with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on whether RCB's seven home games could be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium or if it will be moved somewhere else.

According to the report, RCB had shortlisted a few alternate venues, including Navi Mumbai, Raipur and Pune.

