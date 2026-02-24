Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) unveiled their new logo ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year. In their official statement, LSG said about their logo that it "carries the spirit of the city, the state and fans who have stood by the franchise since the start by bringing three symbols together, that of "Garuda, the Crown and the Elephant" with each one telling a deeply personal story about Uttar Pradesh. "Today, Lucknow Super Giants unveil a new logo. Not just a new design. Not just a new look. But a symbol that carries the spirit of this city, this state, and every fan who has stood by the team from the very beginning. This new emblem brings together three powerful symbols, Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant, each telling a story that feels deeply personal to Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh," said the statement from LSG.

Explaining the symbolism in the logo further, LSG said, "Garuda represents courage. The courage to rise, to take on challenges, and to never back down. It reflects the fearless cricket the Super Giants strive to play and the belief that no dream is too big when you rise together. The Crown stands for pride and responsibility. Every time the team walks onto the field, it carries the hopes of millions. The Crown is a reminder that wearing this jersey is an honour and that honour must be earned every single day.

At the heart of the logo stands the Elephant. The Elephant represents strength, wisdom, patience, and unity. It reflects the steady support of the fans, the kind of loyalty that does not waver with one result but stands strong season after season."

Sharing his thoughts, Shashwat Goenka, Owner of Lucknow Super Giants & Vice Chairman of RPSG Group, said,"This new logo is deeply emotional for us. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Super Giants into their hearts from day one. This symbol is a tribute to that love and belief. Garuda reflects our dreams to rise higher. The Crown reflects the pride you place on us every time we take the field. And the Elephant reflects the strength and loyalty that defines this region."

"This is not just a change in identity. It is a promise. A promise that we will honour this city, respect our roots, and compete with heart. Every run, every wicket, every moment will carry the emotion of our fans," he concluded.

In the previous season under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, LSG finished at seventh spot with six wins and eight losses, with 12 points.

Lucknow Super Giants full squad for IPL 2026: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshin Kulkarni, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Inglis (Rs 8.5 Crore), Mukul Choudhary (Rs 2.6 Crore), Akshat Raghuwanshi (Rs 2.2 Crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 2 Crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 2 Crore), Naman Tiwari (Rs 1 Crore).

